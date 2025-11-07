Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 0.8%

HBB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 7,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $189.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $22.03.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 15.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 305.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.