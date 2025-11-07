Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Stock Price Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) was down 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.6810. Approximately 5,717,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,099,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several research analysts have commented on PRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Primo Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -136.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.64%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,601. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robbert Rietbroek bought 8,285 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $199,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 586,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,142,737.88. This represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $595,770. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Primo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Brands by 102.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

