Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 12.2% – Should You Sell?

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.10 and last traded at $71.1530. 545,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 546,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Root from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.80.

Root Stock Down 11.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Root had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Root

In other Root news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $965,325.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $516,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 274,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,041.24. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Root by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Root by 237.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

