DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading 11.1% Higher – What’s Next?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 180,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 73,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

