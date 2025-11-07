YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,258,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 18,060,721 shares.The stock last traded at $7.9350 and had previously closed at $8.24.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9,277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.
