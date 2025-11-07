YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,258,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 18,060,721 shares.The stock last traded at $7.9350 and had previously closed at $8.24.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9,277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

