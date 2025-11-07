ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Trading 10.3% Higher – What’s Next?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.45. 4,673,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,222,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASPI. Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASP Isotopes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 239.22% and a negative net margin of 2,181.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Duncan Moore sold 75,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 994,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,451.84. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Gorley sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,260. The trade was a 44.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,977. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,516,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after buying an additional 1,241,024 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter worth about $2,747,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ASP Isotopes by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.