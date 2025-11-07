Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 97,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 49,254 shares.The stock last traded at $108.7650 and had previously closed at $111.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BLTE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $80.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of -1.42.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $190,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $547,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.