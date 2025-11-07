Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.71

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 90.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.4%.

NYSE:PBA traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 1,108,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

