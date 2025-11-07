Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MSDL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 664,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,776. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $99.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

In other Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund news, CEO Michael Jr. Occi acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $248,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,270. The trade was a 186.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam S. Metz bought 28,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,142.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 28,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,142.16. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders bought 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,272. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. TT Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 25.1% during the third quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 297,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 53.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

