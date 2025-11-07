Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Gen Digital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Gen Digital has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Stories

