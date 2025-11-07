Insider Selling: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Insider Sells 9,942 Shares of Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) insider Thomas James Curnock sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $125,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,216.20. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

GLRE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,229. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $445.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.23). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.37%.The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

