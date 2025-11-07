RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 732.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS1. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 800 to GBX 700 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on RS Group from GBX 700 to GBX 670 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday.

Get RS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RS1

RS Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of RS Group stock traded down GBX 11 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 584. 1,047,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,458. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 476.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 772. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 563.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 563.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 EPS for the quarter. RS Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

About RS Group

(Get Free Report)

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.