Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) & LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Critical Review

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LuxExperience B.V. and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxExperience B.V. $1.37 billion 0.56 $620.57 million $4.89 1.81 Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C $773.60 million 0.69 $39.07 million $1.40 10.19

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LuxExperience B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C. LuxExperience B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.1% of LuxExperience B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of LuxExperience B.V. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LuxExperience B.V. and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxExperience B.V. 45.47% 90.47% 54.10% Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C 7.23% 102.61% 11.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LuxExperience B.V. and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxExperience B.V. 1 0 0 0 1.00 Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk and Volatility

LuxExperience B.V. has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About LuxExperience B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

