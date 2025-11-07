Critical Comparison: Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) and Its Rivals

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Willis Lease Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance 18.77% 21.75% 3.61% Willis Lease Finance Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $652.25 million $108.61 million 7.17 Willis Lease Finance Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 4.92

Analyst Recommendations

Willis Lease Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Willis Lease Finance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Willis Lease Finance Competitors 132 576 1003 66 2.56

As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Willis Lease Finance’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Lease Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Willis Lease Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Willis Lease Finance pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 20.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance competitors beat Willis Lease Finance on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2023, it had a total lease portfolio of 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 74 lessees in 42 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 198 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.