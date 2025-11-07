Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

FROG stock traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.38. 4,509,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,432. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $232,099.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,242.85. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $656,747.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 658,842 shares in the company, valued at $33,113,398.92. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 431,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,979,800 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,747,000 after purchasing an additional 224,513 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

