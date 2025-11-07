Ceres Power’s (CWR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 460 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of Ceres Power stock traded down GBX 22.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 354.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,372,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,353. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 44 and a 1-year high of GBX 409.60. The company has a market capitalization of £688.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.07.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceres Power will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.