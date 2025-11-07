Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $202.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.53.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.25. 478,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Allstate has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2,157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 861,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,969,000 after purchasing an additional 823,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

