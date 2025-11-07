Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $42.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 2,958,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.13 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%.SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.33) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

