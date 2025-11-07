Wise’s (WISE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,330 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 price target on shares of Wise in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,355.

Wise Stock Down 0.2%

WISE traded down GBX 2 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 908. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 726 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,225. The company has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 18.23 EPS for the quarter. Wise had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Wise will post 37.7347752 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wise

In other news, insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 991, for a total transaction of £991,000. Company insiders own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

Featured Articles

