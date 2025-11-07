UBS Group Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $25.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

WERN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 338,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,137. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.63 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

