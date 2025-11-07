10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,924. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,874.67. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 16,013.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 320,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 318,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 163.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 400,430 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 235.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after buying an additional 4,987,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

