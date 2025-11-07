Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $87.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $4.75 on Friday, hitting $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,947,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,696. Affirm has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 543.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,503,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,773,000. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,761,596 shares of company stock worth $148,662,354. Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 111.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Affirm by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Affirm by 190.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

