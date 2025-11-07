BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Given New $395.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $374.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ONC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

ONC stock traded down $18.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.67. 114,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.31 and a beta of 0.31. BeOne Medicines has a 52-week low of $170.99 and a 52-week high of $355.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.63 and its 200-day moving average is $287.14.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 49,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.16, for a total value of $15,164,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,396,898. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

