UBS Group Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $310.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.08.

Shares of APD traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $257.46. 597,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,032. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $235.55 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

