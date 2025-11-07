Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 50.49%.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.2%

TRIN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.53. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Ronald E. Estes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $32,140.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,968.53. This trade represents a 5.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 109.9% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

