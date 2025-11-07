Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $413.0 million-$417.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.1 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carriage Services

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $652.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%.The firm had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $577,877.72. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,294.80. This represents a 46.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,483,000 after buying an additional 38,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,501,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carriage Services by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carriage Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.