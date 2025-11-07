Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moderna traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.6950, with a volume of 5125156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Moderna Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
