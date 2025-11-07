Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – November 7th

IREN, Cipher Mining, Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, and Cleanspark are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose business operations or balance sheets provide investors with exposure to bitcoin price movements — for example, bitcoin miners, cryptocurrency exchanges, payment firms that facilitate crypto transactions, or corporations that hold bitcoin as a treasury asset. These equities are not the same as owning bitcoin directly and carry additional company-specific, operational and regulatory risks that can amplify or dampen the cryptocurrency’s volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Marathon Digital (MARA)

TeraWulf (WULF)

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

