Zhi (Sam) Zheng Purchases 317,949 Shares of Golden Dragon Mining (ASX:GDR) Stock

Golden Dragon Mining Ltd (ASX:GDR – Get Free Report) insider Zhi (Sam) Zheng purchased 317,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$64,861.60.

Golden Dragon Mining Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dragon Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dragon Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.