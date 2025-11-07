Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $127.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,217. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,758,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $7,515,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 116.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,564 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

