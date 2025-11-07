Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $640.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.47.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.89. 10,528,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,851,904. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 192,555 shares of company stock valued at $97,840,842 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.