Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Evercore ISI

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.21.

Natera stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.40. 1,601,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average is $163.28. Natera has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $203.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,255,314.60. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 928 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total value of $177,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 150,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,830.54. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,232,062. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

