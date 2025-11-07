Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $355.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.10.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $320.35. The company had a trading volume of 336,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,548. Insulet has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $353.50. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.84.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 288.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

