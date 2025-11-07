LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Raised to $10.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of LFST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. 2,219,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.30 and a beta of 1.15.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.06 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren M. Black sold 8,407,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,626,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at $169,970,305.05. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $18,213,249.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,324,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,623,678.79. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,407,643 shares of company stock worth $103,466,750. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,613,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,728 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 280.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,767,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 1,302,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $7,932,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

