Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,764,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,281. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

