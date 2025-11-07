StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,985.20. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,200. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,060 over the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 332.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 943.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

