Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.820-7.050 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 275,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,163. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

