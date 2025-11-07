Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Genpact also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.930-0.940 EPS.

Genpact Trading Up 14.5%

Shares of NYSE G traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genpact by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 511,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

