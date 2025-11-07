Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.645 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,259. The trade was a 93.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,411 shares of company stock worth $4,141,790 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.