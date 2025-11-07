Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Mach Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Mach Natural Resources Price Performance

Mach Natural Resources stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 429,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Mach Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mach Natural Resources ( NYSE:MNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mach Natural Resources will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Mach Natural Resources news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $44,393.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,816,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,602,585.36. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,578,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 100,574 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 85.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 115.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 391,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 209,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

