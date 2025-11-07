Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Huntsman has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 384.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 5.5%

HUN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 5,841,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,974. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,922 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,953,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,651,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,921,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,052,127 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.