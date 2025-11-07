Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

