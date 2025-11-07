Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.
About Brookfield Property Partners
