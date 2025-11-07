Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

Fidus Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

FDUS stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $19.61. 350,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.91. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 51.88% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDUS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

