Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Issues Earnings Results

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.The business had revenue of $572.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Concentra Group Holdings Parent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

