PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 303,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session's volume of 84,134 shares.The stock last traded at $49.7440 and had previously closed at $49.66.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund invests in mortgage-backed securities, seeking actively managed risk-adjusted return potential. The fund aims to provide core, high-quality, intermediate-term exposure through fundamental selection and weighting.

