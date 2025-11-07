Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.4450, with a volume of 2074388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $813.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.59 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 647.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,138 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 538,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 358,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,234,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 159,098 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $3,730,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

