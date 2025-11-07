AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.4150, with a volume of 13760499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 761.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

