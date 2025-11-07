DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $169.75, but opened at $156.50. DBS Group shares last traded at $168.6490, with a volume of 28,533 shares.

DBS Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average of $149.40.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4671 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 498.0%. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

