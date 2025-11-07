Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$3.00. Approximately 248,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 378,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$749.58 million, a P/E ratio of -96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Galiano Gold news, insider Maciej Badylak bought 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 290,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,298. This represents a 96.89% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.
