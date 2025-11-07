Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$3.00. Approximately 248,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 378,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$749.58 million, a P/E ratio of -96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.54.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Galiano Gold news, insider Maciej Badylak bought 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 290,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,298. This represents a 96.89% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.