Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.69, but opened at $53.0560. Recruit shares last traded at $53.7050, with a volume of 867 shares traded.

Recruit Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

