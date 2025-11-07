Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.69, but opened at $53.0560. Recruit shares last traded at $53.7050, with a volume of 867 shares traded.
Recruit Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.59.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
